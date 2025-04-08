Kerala MP Questioned in Cooperative Bank Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate commenced questioning Kerala CPI(M) MP K Radhakrishnan over alleged financial irregularities tied to the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank.

The probe, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, is linked to multiple FIRs indicating fraudulent loan activities at the bank.

Authorities claim the bank handled bogus loans and improper asset dealings, implicating political party influences. CPI(M) contests these allegations, aiming to defend legally and politically.

(With inputs from agencies.)