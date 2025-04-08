Left Menu

Kerala MP Questioned in Cooperative Bank Money Laundering Case

Kerala CPI(M) MP K Radhakrishnan was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate regarding alleged irregularities at Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank. This probe, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, follows multiple FIRs revealing fraudulent loans and money laundering activities involving cooperative members and CPI(M) influences.

The Enforcement Directorate commenced questioning Kerala CPI(M) MP K Radhakrishnan over alleged financial irregularities tied to the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank.

The probe, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, is linked to multiple FIRs indicating fraudulent loan activities at the bank.

Authorities claim the bank handled bogus loans and improper asset dealings, implicating political party influences. CPI(M) contests these allegations, aiming to defend legally and politically.

