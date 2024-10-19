Left Menu

Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar Appointed as New Chairperson of NCW

Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the National Commission for Women. She succeeds Rekha Sharma, whose term ended recently. Rahatkar, renowned for her contributions to women's empowerment, previously served as Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women and as Mayor of Chatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar (Photo/Ministry of Women and Child Development). Image Credit: ANI
Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar has taken the helm as the new Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), marking an important transition for the organization. In an announcement via X, the commission expressed satisfaction with her appointment under Section 3 of the NCW Act, 1990, a move sanctioned by the Central Government.

Beginning her tenure immediately as the NCW's 9th Chairperson, Rahatkar succeeds Rekha Sharma. The prior NCW leadership concluded its term in August this year. The same announcement also revealed an appointment of Archana Majumdar as a new member of the NCW, highlighting ongoing changes within the commission's leadership.

Rahatkar's impressive resume includes her previous role as Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women from 2016 to 2021, and as Mayor of Chatrapati Sambhajinagar from 2007 to 2010. An alumna of the University of Pune, she holds a bachelor's in Physics and a master's in History. Her authored works on women's issues have been recognized nationally, securing awards such as the National Law Award and the Savitribai Phule Award.

(With inputs from agencies.)

