New Judges Appointed to Allahabad High Court Amid Leadership Transition
The Union Ministry of Law and Justice has appointed six new judges to the Allahabad High Court. This decision is part of a wider judicial reshuffle that also includes the appointment of Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai as the next Chief Justice of India, succeeding Justice Sanjiv Khanna in May 2024.
In a major judicial reshuffle, the Union Ministry of Law and Justice has announced the appointment of six new judges to the Allahabad High Court. This move comes as part of a broader effort to strengthen the judiciary in one of India's largest states.
On Wednesday, an official notification, stamped with presidential approval, confirmed the appointments of Jitendra Kumar Sinha, Anil Kumar-X, Sandeep Jain, Avnish Saxena, Madan Pal Singh, and Harvir Singh as judges. Their formal assumption of office remains pending, awaiting procedural finalities.
In another significant development, the current Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, endorsed Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai as his successor. The transition is slated for May 2024, with Gavai's tenure expected to last until November 2025, marking a pivotal period for India's judiciary.
