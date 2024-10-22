Priyank Kharge Criticizes BJP's Governor Strategy Amid Karnataka Controversies

In a sharp rebuke, Congress leader Priyank Kharge slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party's plea to involve Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot in the controversy over the withdrawal of cases linked to the Hubbali riots. Accusing the BJP of orchestrating the governor's placement, Kharge described the party's leadership as faltering.

Kharge alleged the BJP employs similar tactics in other states like Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi. He criticized the party's tendency to escalate issues to its central leadership or governors. According to Kharge, these steps are measures to rebuild BJP's diminishing influence in Karnataka.

On the topic of internal reservations among scheduled castes, Kharge stated that the Supreme Court has tasked the state with gathering empirical data. He noted the Karnataka government is committed to this initiative, despite the absence of updated census data, to ensure policies withstand legal scrutiny.

Addressing infrastructure challenges in Bengaluru, Kharge acknowledged the city's susceptibility to flooding but assured improvements are underway. He mentioned an allocation of Rs 30,000 crore for the city's development and a new committee led by the Deputy Chief Minister aimed at enhancing civic amenities in tech hubs and industrial areas.

