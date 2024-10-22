Left Menu

Jharkhand's Revolutionary Pension Scheme: A New Dawn in Social Security

The Jharkhand government's pension scheme, a collaboration between Congress and JMM, is transforming India's social security landscape by providing pensions to over 28 lakh individuals from state funds. It features universal coverage, lowered age limits for marginalized groups, and simplified eligibility criteria, setting a precedent for other states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:46 IST
In a significant development in India's social security framework, the Congress-led government in Jharkhand has unveiled a revolutionary pension scheme in collaboration with the JMM. This scheme extends pensions to over 28 lakh individuals, funded entirely by the state's exchequer, surpassing the Union government's contribution.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, highlighted the scheme's universal coverage and its reduction of the qualifying age for social security pensions from 60 to 50 years for Dalits, Adivasis, and women. Simplified eligibility criteria automatically exclude only income tax payees and government employees, enhancing accessibility.

With a Rs 100-crore revolving fund, the scheme ensures timely pension payment, even if Central government contributions lag. Vulnerable groups, including tribal families, economically unsupported women, and transgender individuals, receive monthly pensions, further exemplifying Jharkhand's commitment to social justice.

