Left Menu

Global Markets Brace for U.S. Election Impact

Global stocks dipped as investors' hopes for significant U.S. interest rate cuts diminished ahead of U.S. elections. Positive earnings from major companies failed to boost markets. The Fed's policy moves are under scrutiny, while the U.S. election adds further uncertainty, impacting currencies and Treasury yields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:53 IST
Global Markets Brace for U.S. Election Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stocks declined on Tuesday, paralleled by bond yields and the dollar hovering near multi-month highs, due to investor caution over large U.S. interest rate cuts before upcoming U.S. elections. Positive quarterly earnings from companies like SAP and General Motors were noted, yet broader markets remained unimpressed.

U.S. stock futures hinted at another weak session following Monday's index declines, as the MSCI All-World index fell 0.3%. Peter Schaffrik of RBC Capital Markets highlighted the proximity to U.S. elections and ongoing strong economic data as key reasons for limiting further Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Amid election uncertainties, former Republican president Donald Trump and Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris vie closely in swing states, influencing the dollar's rise and keeping gold appealing. Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury yields hit late-July highs, and market speculation surrounds potential further rate cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024