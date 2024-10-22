Left Menu

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Reports Moderate Profit Growth

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance posted a 3% net profit increase to Rs 252 crore for the September quarter, with substantial rises in total income, net premium earned, and assets under management. The board approved Rs 1,400 crore in Non-Convertible Debentures to be raised within 12 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 18:46 IST
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Reports Moderate Profit Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company registered a modest 3% rise in net profit, reaching Rs 252 crore for the September quarter compared to Rs 244 crore in the same period last year.

The company witnessed a significant boost in total income, climbing from Rs 17,436 crore to Rs 25,229 crore, as recorded in its regulatory filing. Additionally, the net premium earned surged to Rs 10,754 crore in the July-September timeframe of FY24.

Assets under management for the insurer saw an 18% increase, amounting to Rs 3,20,491 crore by the end of September. The solvency ratio was strong at 188.6%, exceeding the regulatory standard. In a strategic move, the board approved raising Rs 1,400 crore through Non-Convertible Debentures in forthcoming tranches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024