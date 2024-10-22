South Africa and Russia: Allies in the BRICS Summit Spotlight

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirmed the strategic partnership with Russia as he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the BRICS summit in Kazan. He hailed Russia as a 'valued ally' and spoke of its crucial support during South Africa's fight against apartheid.

The bilateral meeting between Ramaphosa and Putin comes as the BRICS summit looms, promising vital discussions among the member nations. In remarks shared by South Africa's government news agency, Ramaphosa expressed anticipation for the dialogues that will unfold within the BRICS framework.

The summit is expected to address significant economic and political issues, further strengthening ties among the emerging economies of the BRICS bloc, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

