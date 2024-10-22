Left Menu

South Africa and Russia: Allies in the BRICS Summit Spotlight

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasized the longstanding alliance with Russia during talks with President Vladimir Putin ahead of the BRICS summit in Kazan. He acknowledged Russia's support during apartheid and highlighted the forthcoming significant discussions within the BRICS coalition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:01 IST
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirmed the strategic partnership with Russia as he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the BRICS summit in Kazan. He hailed Russia as a 'valued ally' and spoke of its crucial support during South Africa's fight against apartheid.

The bilateral meeting between Ramaphosa and Putin comes as the BRICS summit looms, promising vital discussions among the member nations. In remarks shared by South Africa's government news agency, Ramaphosa expressed anticipation for the dialogues that will unfold within the BRICS framework.

The summit is expected to address significant economic and political issues, further strengthening ties among the emerging economies of the BRICS bloc, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

