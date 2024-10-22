Left Menu

GM's Push towards Profitable Electric Vehicles

General Motors' CEO highlights their focus on making electric vehicles profitable, improving technology in autonomous driving, and addressing quality issues. The company plans restructuring actions during upcoming board meetings and has experienced production downtimes due to external factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:08 IST
General Motors is working with urgency to make its electric vehicles profitable on an EBIT basis, as stated by the company's CEO during a recent conference call. The call highlighted the company's strategic focus on dealer outreach and training, particularly among luxury customers who show a strong consideration for EVs.

In China, General Motors' new energy vehicles outsold internal combustion engine models during the third quarter. Furthermore, the company is planning a series of shareholder and joint venture board meetings in the fourth quarter, centered on restructuring initiatives to ensure sustainability and profitability.

Meanwhile, GM's CFO noted temporary production downtimes at facilities producing full-size pickups and SUVs due to hurricanes, as well as inflationary pressures on parts and labor for warranty claims. Quality issues in prior model years have been identified and addressed, while the push for advancements in autonomous driving technology continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

