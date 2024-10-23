Omar Abdullah's Urgent Meeting with Amit Shah Amid Rising Tensions in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir's recently reinstated Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is scheduled to convene with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Shah's New Delhi residence today. The meeting follows a terrorist attack in the Ganderbal district, which tragically claimed seven lives, heightening security concerns.

After the brutal attack, Abdullah emphasized the necessity for vigilance among police and security forces. Seven victims, including a doctor and several migrant laborers, perished during the assault on a construction site along the Srinagar-Leh highway. "The administration, particularly the police, must heighten their alertness to prevent such incidents," Abdullah urged.

The attack, targeting laborers at a tunnel construction site in Ganderbal, has escalated security fears. The victims were ambushed as they returned to their camp, marking a grim instance of targeted violence. The gravity of the incident has necessitated today's high-level discussion between Abdullah and Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)