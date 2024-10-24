Mystery Surrounds Death of Ayodhya's Additional District Magistrate

In a startling development, Ayodhya's Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) was found dead at his residence in Sursari colony on Thursday. The circumstances of his demise have not yet been clarified, leaving questions about the cause of death.

Authorities, including police officers and administrative personnel, promptly arrived at the scene to assess the situation. Their presence underlines the seriousness of the incident, which has raised concerns within the community and among government officials.

As investigations continue, officials are working to gather more information about the incident. The details of this high-profile case are eagerly awaited, with further updates expected to shed light on the mysterious circumstances of the Magistrate's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)