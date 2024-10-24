Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Death of Ayodhya's Additional District Magistrate

The Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) of Ayodhya was discovered deceased in his Sursari colony home. The cause of death remains unknown. Police and administrative officials are investigating the scene. More information is expected as the investigation progresses.

Updated: 24-10-2024 14:05 IST
In a startling development, Ayodhya's Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) was found dead at his residence in Sursari colony on Thursday. The circumstances of his demise have not yet been clarified, leaving questions about the cause of death.

Authorities, including police officers and administrative personnel, promptly arrived at the scene to assess the situation. Their presence underlines the seriousness of the incident, which has raised concerns within the community and among government officials.

As investigations continue, officials are working to gather more information about the incident. The details of this high-profile case are eagerly awaited, with further updates expected to shed light on the mysterious circumstances of the Magistrate's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

