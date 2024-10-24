Left Menu

Schneider Electric Partners with Noida International Airport for Energy Management Solutions

Schneider Electric has joined forces with Noida International Airport to deliver comprehensive building and energy management solutions. This collaboration will focus on enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability, using advanced systems such as electrical SCADA and distribution management, while ensuring uninterrupted power and optimizing energy consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 14:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Schneider Electric has announced a strategic partnership with Noida International Airport. Unveiled on Thursday, this collaboration aims to provide cutting-edge building and energy management solutions.

The initiative will incorporate advanced technologies like electrical SCADA and a sophisticated distribution management system to boost the operational efficiency and sustainability of the new airport project.

According to Deepak Sharma, Zone President- Greater India, and MD and CEO of Schneider Electric India, the solutions will not only ensure an uninterrupted power supply but also offer expansive airport management, targeting key systems such as baggage handling. The company also plans to monitor real-time energy consumption to enhance energy efficiency and minimize carbon emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

