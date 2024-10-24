Left Menu

Cyclone Dana Spurs Massive Evacuations in Odisha and West Bengal

As Cyclone Dana approaches, over 170,000 evacuated from Odisha with 20 NDRF teams deployed there and 17 in West Bengal. Government and emergency services are on high alert, ready to manage anticipated impacts. IMD issues heavy rainfall warnings for south Jharkhand, expecting landfall soon.

Cyclone Dana Spurs Massive Evacuations in Odisha and West Bengal
NDRF Deputy Inspector General Mohsen Shahedi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The approach of Cyclone Dana has spurred the evacuation of more than 170,000 people in Odisha, as emergency services ramp up efforts to brace for the impending storm's impact. Deputy Inspector General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Mohsen Shahedi, confirmed the deployment of 20 teams in Odisha and 17 in West Bengal in response to the cyclone's expected landfall.

Anticipating the cyclone to hit between midnight and tomorrow morning, Bhadrak district in Odisha is predicted to bear the brunt. Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, assured that all government departments are in position and ready to handle any situation. He emphasized proactive measures over fear, aiming to effectively manage on-ground challenges.

India Meteorological Department's Director General, Dr. Mrityunjay Mohapatra, stated that Cyclone Dana intensified into a severe storm, heading northwest with significant effects expected over Odisha and West Bengal's coastal zones. Precautions are underway, including standby NDRF teams and Indian Navy preparations for potential Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations along the threatened coasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

