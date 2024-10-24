Gold Smuggling Bust: 9.4 Kg Seized at Mumbai Airport

In a significant gold smuggling bust, two individuals were arrested at Mumbai airport after authorities seized 9,487 grams of foreign-origin gold, valued at Rs 7.69 Crores. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials announced the arrest in a Thursday press release.

The two suspects were apprehended upon their arrival on flight IX 1762 from Jaipur to Mumbai. Following their detention, both admitted in voluntary statements to smuggling the gold, which was concealed along the international route of the flight. Officials further revealed that the individuals traveled under fake identities.

The arrests were made under provisions of the Customs Act of 1962. Further details of the investigation are still awaited as the DRI continues to probe the incident. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)