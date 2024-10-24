Left Menu

Gold Smuggling Bust: 9.4 Kg Seized at Mumbai Airport

Two individuals were detained at Mumbai airport with nearly 9.5 kg of smuggled gold valued at Rs 7.69 Crores. The suspects, traveling under fake identities, admitted to concealing the gold on their flight from Jaipur. Investigations by DRI officials are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:07 IST
Gold Smuggling Bust: 9.4 Kg Seized at Mumbai Airport
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant gold smuggling bust, two individuals were arrested at Mumbai airport after authorities seized 9,487 grams of foreign-origin gold, valued at Rs 7.69 Crores. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials announced the arrest in a Thursday press release.

The two suspects were apprehended upon their arrival on flight IX 1762 from Jaipur to Mumbai. Following their detention, both admitted in voluntary statements to smuggling the gold, which was concealed along the international route of the flight. Officials further revealed that the individuals traveled under fake identities.

The arrests were made under provisions of the Customs Act of 1962. Further details of the investigation are still awaited as the DRI continues to probe the incident. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

