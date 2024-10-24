Left Menu

CBI Sting Nabs Delhi Cop Over Bribery Charges

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a Delhi Police head constable for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe to de-freeze an account. The constable, identified as Girish Mahour, was caught in a sting operation accepting Rs 8,000 from a complainant, leading to a formal investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Delhi Police Head Constable Girish Mahour following allegations of soliciting a bribe to re-activate a frozen account. The arrest took place at the Cyber Police Station in North West Delhi's Model Town area, officials reported.

According to the CBI, the head constable was apprehended during a sting operation, demanding and receiving Rs. 8,000 from a complainant. Initially, Mahour had reportedly requested Rs. 10,000 for the transaction, but settled for the lower amount after negotiations.

The accused officer was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. Following his arrest, the CBI initiated an investigation into the matter to further probe the extent of the situation, aiming to uphold accountability within the police ranks. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

