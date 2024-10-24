Left Menu

Europe's Offshore Wind Ambitions Face Challenges

Europe struggles to meet its offshore wind power targets due to rising costs and bureaucratic hurdles, as discussed at a recent meeting in Denmark. Industry leaders recommend policy changes to help achieve ambitious climate goals amid increasing competition from global markets like Japan and Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:32 IST
Europe's Offshore Wind Ambitions Face Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Europe is facing significant challenges in meeting its ambitious offshore wind power targets, hindered by escalating costs and bureaucratic obstacles. This was highlighted in a meeting held in Denmark, where industry leaders and lawmakers gathered to present their recommendations to the new European Commission.

The meeting, hosted in the port city of Odense, focused on transforming the North Sea into a green energy hub to help the EU accomplish climate neutrality and enhance energy security. North Sea countries previously committed to building 120 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2030 and at least 300 gigawatts by 2050, a marked increase from the current 35 gigawatts installed across Europe.

Despite nearly two decades of rapid growth and advancements in technology, the sector struggles with financing due to rising costs that are squeezing profit margins for manufacturers like Vestas and project developers. EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson noted the uphill battle in achieving the 2030 targets, with challenges such as lengthy permit-processing times and suboptimal auction designs further complicating efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024