NTPC's Q2 Performance: Profits Rise Amid Mixed Operational Metrics

State-owned power giant NTPC Limited reported a significant 14% increase in consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 5,380.25 crore for the September quarter. This is in comparison to Rs 4,726.40 crore earned in the same period last year, as stated in a BSE filing. Despite the rise in profit, the company's total income saw a slight decline, reaching Rs 45,197.77 crore, down from Rs 45,384.64 crore compared to the previous year.

During this fiscal period, the average tariff was noted at Rs 4.67 per unit for the April to September months, showing a marginal increase from Rs 4.61 per unit the previous year. The NTPC Board of Directors declared a first interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share for the 2024-25 financial year, with payment scheduled for November 18, 2024. Gross electricity generation marginally decreased to 88.46 billion units in Q2, dropping from last year's 90.30 billion units. In contrast, coal output from captive mines significantly increased to 9.03 MMT from 5.59 MMT year-on-year.

Despite these fluctuations, NTPC Group's installed power generation capacity rose to 76,443 MW by the end of September, compared to 73,824 MW the previous year. The company also made strategic advancements by forming a partnership with the Indian Army to develop a solar hydrogen-based microgrid in Chushul, Ladakh. This innovative project aims to deliver stable power to remote off-grid army locations using green hydrogen.

