Coromandel's Rs 800 Crore Boost to Fertiliser and Fungicide Production

Coromandel International is set to make a substantial investment of Rs 800 crore to expand its fertiliser manufacturing capacities and establish new plants for fungicide production.

In a recent regulatory filing, the company announced the approval of capital projects amounting to Rs 800 crore to enhance granulation capabilities by 7.5 lakh tons annually at its Kakinada facility in Andhra Pradesh.

Additionally, a state-of-the-art multi-product plant will be constructed in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, dedicated to producing recently off-patented fungicides. This strategic expansion aims to support Coromandel's growth ambitions in the crop protection segment.

(With inputs from agencies.)