NHRC Probes Tragic Death of 13-Year-Old in Andhra Pradesh

The NHRC has taken notice of a 13-year-old girl's alleged suicide at a school in Andhra Pradesh. This incident, occurring in the school's hostel, raises serious human rights concerns. The NHRC has requested a detailed report from the state officials within four weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has initiated an investigation following media reports of a tragic incident involving a 13-year-old girl student. The girl, an eighth grader at a private school, allegedly died by suicide in Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, on October 23, 2024, according to NHRC sources.

The incident reportedly took place within the school hostel at Reddypalem village panchayat, sparking serious concerns about human rights violations. The NHRC noted that if the reports are accurate, they reflect a failure by school authorities, who were responsible for the child's welfare while she was in their custody.

In response, the NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police in Andhra Pradesh. They have been instructed to provide a comprehensive report, including the status of the police investigation, post-mortem results, and any additional inquiries conducted, within a four-week deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

