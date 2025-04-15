Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Accusations of Ukrainian Strikes on Russian Energy

Russia's Defence Ministry claims Ukraine launched six strikes on Russian energy infrastructure despite a U.S.-brokered truce. Both nations have accused each other of breaching the ceasefire aimed at peaceful resolutions. Reuters was unable to independently confirm these reports.

Updated: 15-04-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:40 IST
Russia's Defence Ministry has publicly accused Ukraine of orchestrating six attacks on its energy infrastructure within a 24-hour period, allegedly violating a U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

Despite these serious allegations, Reuters was unable to independently verify the battlefield reports.

This mutual antagonism comes after a recent U.S. initiative to establish a moratorium on such attacks, as part of a broader strategy to promote peace between the two nations. Both countries have previously blamed each other for such violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

