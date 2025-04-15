Tensions Rise: Accusations of Ukrainian Strikes on Russian Energy
Russia's Defence Ministry claims Ukraine launched six strikes on Russian energy infrastructure despite a U.S.-brokered truce. Both nations have accused each other of breaching the ceasefire aimed at peaceful resolutions. Reuters was unable to independently confirm these reports.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:40 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's Defence Ministry has publicly accused Ukraine of orchestrating six attacks on its energy infrastructure within a 24-hour period, allegedly violating a U.S.-brokered ceasefire.
Despite these serious allegations, Reuters was unable to independently verify the battlefield reports.
This mutual antagonism comes after a recent U.S. initiative to establish a moratorium on such attacks, as part of a broader strategy to promote peace between the two nations. Both countries have previously blamed each other for such violations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France Fines Apple 150 Million Euros Over Antitrust Violations in App Distribution
France Fines Apple for Antitrust Violations
Diplomats Urge Russian Ceasefire and Humanitarian Gestures
Israeli Airstrikes Shatter Fragile Ceasefire in Beirut
Escalation in Beirut: Israeli Airstrike Tests Fragile Ceasefire