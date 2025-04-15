Poonawalla Fincorp Ventures Into Gold Loan Business for Financial Flexibility

Poonawalla Fincorp, a prominent non-banking financial company promoted by the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, stepped into the gold loan market this Tuesday.

In a bid to offer diverse financial solutions, the company's new service promises swift approvals in under 30 minutes and minimal paperwork, enabling customers to leverage their gold assets while preserving them.

Plans are underway to strengthen the company's presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities by establishing 400 branches within the next year, enhancing customer outreach and experience with industry specialists.

(With inputs from agencies.)