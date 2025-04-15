Poonawalla Fincorp Ventures Into Gold Loan Business for Financial Flexibility
Poonawalla Fincorp, under the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, has launched a gold loan business, providing a fast, secure, and transparent financing option. This initiative aims at addressing diverse financial needs with quick approvals and multiple repayment options, while expanding its reach with 400 new branches in the forthcoming year.
Poonawalla Fincorp, a prominent non-banking financial company promoted by the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, stepped into the gold loan market this Tuesday.
In a bid to offer diverse financial solutions, the company's new service promises swift approvals in under 30 minutes and minimal paperwork, enabling customers to leverage their gold assets while preserving them.
Plans are underway to strengthen the company's presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities by establishing 400 branches within the next year, enhancing customer outreach and experience with industry specialists.
