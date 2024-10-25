Dollar Dominance Amid Global Uncertainty

The U.S. dollar was poised for a fourth consecutive weekly gain on Friday, driven by market uncertainties that also pushed the yen to near three-month lows as Japan's election looms. The dollar's resilience is supported by expectations of fewer Federal Reserve rate cuts and speculations of Donald Trump's possible presidential return.

Amidst heightened currency options volatility, traders are rushing to hedge against a wave of imminent risks, including elections in Japan, the U.S., and crucial policy decisions by central banks, alongside the unveiling of Britain's first Labour budget in 14 years. This surge in volatility is compounded by concerns over slowing growth in Europe and Asia.

According to City Index's market strategist Fiona Cincotta, the dollar's rally reflects the anticipation of gradual Fed rate cuts and global uncertainties beyond the U.S. election. Meanwhile, Japanese voters are heading to the polls amid fears of a political shake-up affecting BOJ policies. Despite the yen regaining ground after a recent drop, concerns over potential interventions loom large.

(With inputs from agencies.)