SEBI's New Reporting Regulations: A Step Towards Transparency

On Friday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) unveiled a standardized reporting format aimed at boosting transparency among research analysts and proxy advisers. Under the new regulations, these entities will be required to submit reports on a semi-annual basis.

The reports, obligatory for all research analysts and proxy advisers registered under the RA norms, must be compiled and submitted by April 30, 2025, for the initial half-year period ending March 31, 2025. This provides a six-month preparation window for these institutions to gather and arrange the requisite data.

Entities must disclose essential details such as registration numbers, official website addresses, and directors' particulars. Furthermore, SEBI has also introduced a compliance certification process for investment advisors, promoting ease of business operations and maintaining client-level segregation.

