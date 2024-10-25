Left Menu

SEBI's New Reporting Regulations: A Step Towards Transparency

SEBI has introduced a standardized format for periodic reporting for research analysts and proxy advisers. Reports should be submitted semi-annually, with the first due by April 30, 2025. Additional requirements include disclosure of registration details and complaints. This aims to enhance transparency and ease of doing business within the financial sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 18:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) unveiled a standardized reporting format aimed at boosting transparency among research analysts and proxy advisers. Under the new regulations, these entities will be required to submit reports on a semi-annual basis.

The reports, obligatory for all research analysts and proxy advisers registered under the RA norms, must be compiled and submitted by April 30, 2025, for the initial half-year period ending March 31, 2025. This provides a six-month preparation window for these institutions to gather and arrange the requisite data.

Entities must disclose essential details such as registration numbers, official website addresses, and directors' particulars. Furthermore, SEBI has also introduced a compliance certification process for investment advisors, promoting ease of business operations and maintaining client-level segregation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

