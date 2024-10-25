Contested Gyanvapi Survey Request Dismissed, Hindu Petitioners Vow High Court Challenge

The Gyanvapi complex remains at the heart of a contentious legal battle as the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Fast Track Court in Varanasi dismissed a plea by the Hindu side seeking an additional archaeological survey. The petition, which was aimed at uncovering a purported 100-foot Shivling under the central dome, was rejected on Friday.

Undeterred, Hindu side advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi expressed dissatisfaction with the court's decision, stating plans to appeal to the High Court within a 30-day timeframe. The advocates are challenging a decision they consider contrary to past court directives which mandated a diverse committee to oversee the survey.

Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, another Hindu side lawyer, insisted that the legal avenues remain open, affirming their commitment to a comprehensive survey of the temple complex despite the recent setback. This case, involving Lord Visheshwar vs Anjuman Intezamiya Masjid Committee, has been ongoing since 1991, focusing on the rights to worship and temple construction at the Gyanvapi premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)