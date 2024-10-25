Left Menu

Bank of Baroda Reports 23.2% Profit Growth Amid Deposit Challenges

Bank of Baroda reported a 23.2% rise in profit for the September quarter, reaching Rs 5,238 crore. Despite challenges in deposit growth, the bank's non-interest income and loan portfolios showed significant gains. It has adjusted growth targets amid systemic challenges and plans new strategies for the fiscal year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:22 IST
Bank of Baroda Reports 23.2% Profit Growth Amid Deposit Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Bank of Baroda announced a 23.2% increase in its net profit for the September quarter, amounting to Rs 5,238 crore, although it adjusted its loan growth targets downward due to difficulties in accumulating deposits.

The state-owned bank experienced net profits of Rs 4,253 crore a year ago and Rs 4,458 crore in the prior quarter. Its core net interest income saw a 7.3% rise to Rs 11,622 crore, aided by a 11.6% increase in global advances and a slight margin improvement to 3.1%.

Despite wariness on deposits, the bank grew its base by 9.1% in the quarter. Non-interest income surged by 24% to Rs 5,181 crore, aiding substantial profit growth. CEO Debadatta Chand also cited the strategic appointment of Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador as a driver for enhanced growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024