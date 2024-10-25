Left Menu

Baba Siddiqui Murder Case: Police Remand Extended, Tenth Accused Apprehended

Nine individuals arrested in the Baba Siddiqui murder case had their police remand extended during a court appearance. An additional suspect was apprehended in Ludhiana. Siddiqui, a former Maharashtra minister, was killed on October 12. His murder is linked to the gang led by jailed criminal Lawrence Bishnoi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:23 IST
Baba Siddiqui Murder Case: Police Remand Extended, Tenth Accused Apprehended
Slain NCP leader Baba Siddique (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the Baba Siddiqui murder case, nine suspects were presented in court on Friday, where their police remand was extended to October 26. They appeared before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate V R Patil at the Esplanade Court, after the expiry of their initial police custody period.

Among the suspects are Gurmail Baljit Singh, Dharmaraj Kashyap, and Sambhaji Kisan Pardhi, representing a range of ages and profiles. The police requested a three-day remand extension, but the court agreed to extend it by only one day, until Saturday.

Additionally, Mumbai Police arrested Sujeet Kumar in Ludhiana after receiving a tip-off. Kumar was apprehended and transferred to Mumbai for further questioning. The murder, linked to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, remains under intense investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024