Baba Siddiqui Murder Case: Police Remand Extended, Tenth Accused Apprehended

In a significant development in the Baba Siddiqui murder case, nine suspects were presented in court on Friday, where their police remand was extended to October 26. They appeared before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate V R Patil at the Esplanade Court, after the expiry of their initial police custody period.

Among the suspects are Gurmail Baljit Singh, Dharmaraj Kashyap, and Sambhaji Kisan Pardhi, representing a range of ages and profiles. The police requested a three-day remand extension, but the court agreed to extend it by only one day, until Saturday.

Additionally, Mumbai Police arrested Sujeet Kumar in Ludhiana after receiving a tip-off. Kumar was apprehended and transferred to Mumbai for further questioning. The murder, linked to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, remains under intense investigation.

