Empowering Women: A Glimpse into Chhattisgarh's 'Mahtari Vandan Yojana'
President Droupadi Murmu launched the ninth instalment of financial aid under Chhattisgarh's Mahtari Vandan Yojana, benefitting nearly 70 lakh women. The scheme aids women's health, nutrition, and self-reliance, and women use this support for household necessities. The initiative promotes education and economic empowerment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:03 IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday initiated the ninth monthly instalment of Rs 1,000 to the bank accounts of nearly 70 lakh women beneficiaries in Chhattisgarh, according to officials.
During her two-day visit to Chhattisgarh, President Murmu officially released the funds under the 'Mahtari Vandan Yojana' at a program held at Purkhauti Muktangan in Nava Raipur, officials confirmed.
A total of Rs 651.37 crore was distributed online, ahead of Diwali, directly benefiting 69.68 lakh women statewide. So far, women beneficiaries have received Rs 5,878.37 crore under this scheme.
