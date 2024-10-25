Left Menu

Indian High Commissioner Exposes Canada's Khalistani Dilemma

Recalled Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, suggests that political considerations are driving Canada's hesitance to act against Khalistani elements, hinting at potential electoral or financial benefits. This stance raises questions amidst Canada's changing political landscape and its implications on Indo-Canadian relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:18 IST
Recalled Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Verma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a candid discussion, India's recalled High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, attributed Canada's reluctance to act against Khalistani factions to potential political gains, including electoral support and financial assistance. Verma's remarks, made during a podcast with ANI, suggest a complex web of domestic considerations underpinning Canada's strategy.

Verma highlighted political turbulence within Canada, noting the recent withdrawal of support for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by Jagmeet Singh's New Democratic Party. With elections slated for October 2025, Trudeau's approach to India is seen as a maneuver to secure backing from the Sikh community, amid declining approval ratings.

Further comments from Verma point to a narrative constructed by Khalistani elements, allegedly overshadowing the peaceful contributions of the majority Indo-Canadian community. He underscored the influence these elements have gained in political and executive circles, casting a long shadow over both domestic policies and Canada-India diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

