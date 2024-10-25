Left Menu

Market Jitters Amid U.S. Election Tensions and Rising Oil Prices

Global stocks closed higher despite a looming weekly loss due to U.S. election uncertainty. Key indices fluctuated with market reactions to political drivers. Oil prices climbed on Middle East tensions, while currency dynamics involved a stronger dollar against the yen and others.

Updated: 25-10-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:55 IST
Market Jitters Amid U.S. Election Tensions and Rising Oil Prices
Global stocks rose on Friday despite being poised for a weekly loss amid nervousness over the U.S. elections. Oil prices increased due to Middle East tensions. Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are locked in a tight race in swing states ahead of the Nov. 5 election, creating anxiety over possible market disruptions.

The S&P 500 was on the verge of ending the week lower, though it found intra-day support from tech and communication services stocks. The Dow Jones dipped slightly, while both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw gains. In Europe, volatile trading led to a minor loss, while Asia-Pacific shares saw a minor rise but weekly decline.

U.S. Treasury yields rose, anticipating employment data that may hint at Federal Reserve rate cuts. The dollar advanced against the yen, with cautious markets ahead of Japan's election. Gold prices steadied after sliding from record highs. Oil prices continued upward, reflecting geopolitical concerns.

