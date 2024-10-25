CIL's Profit Dips by 22% Amid Declining Sales & Strategic Shifts

Coal India Ltd (CIL) witnessed a significant 22% decline in consolidated profit, amounting to Rs 6,274.80 crore, for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. This downturn comes amidst falling sales figures compared to the previous year.

The state-owned company had previously recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 8,048.64 crore during the same period last year, as divulged in a regulatory filing. Additionally, CIL's income for July-September also saw a downward shift to Rs 32,177.92 crore from Rs 34,760.30 crore in the comparable quarter of the last fiscal year.

Despite producing over 773.6 million tonnes of coal in the 2023-24 fiscal, CIL missed its production target of 780 million tonnes. Meanwhile, the board declared a Rs 15.75 per share interim dividend and approved the closure of its inactive subsidiary, CIL Solar PV Ltd, within eight to ten months.

(With inputs from agencies.)