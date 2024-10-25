Left Menu

NIA Intensifies Crackdown on Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu

The National Investigation Agency is ramping up efforts against terror leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, seizing properties in Chandigarh and Amritsar. This highlights NIA’s ongoing commitment to counter-terrorism, further reflected in numerous investigations with a high conviction rate. Recent raids across Punjab underscore the seriousness of this case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 23:19 IST
India-designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is escalating its inquiry into six active cases linked to designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. As part of this operation, the NIA has attached three of Pannu's properties in Chandigarh and seized several parcels of land in Amritsar connected to him.

This investigation signifies the NIA's relentless pursuit to dismantle terrorist networks. While specific details about these properties and the cases remain undisclosed, the agency reaffirms its dedication to cracking down on Pannu's operations and his associates. Officials have stated that three properties in Chandigarh and additional land assets in Amritsar have been taken under NIA's purview.

The officials also revealed that as of mid-October, the NIA has filed 66 cases this year, boasting a striking 95.13 percent conviction rate. Notably, September saw NIA raids across four locations in Punjab aiming to disrupt terror activities linked to the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) group's leader, Pannu himself.

The raiding teams targeted sites in Moga, Bathinda, and Mohali, retrieving various incriminating evidence, including digital devices which are currently being analyzed by the agency.

Previously, an Indian inquiry team visited the United States to investigate a thwarted assassination scheme allegedly involving a former Indian official, underscoring the global dimensions of the threat addressed by NIA operations. Pannu, holding both American and Canadian citizenships, remains a critical security concern for India. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

