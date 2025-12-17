Jammu and Kashmir Police Crackdown on Drug Proceeds with Property Seizure
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have seized a Rs 1.5 crore property belonging to a notorious drug peddler, acquired through illicit drug trafficking. The action was taken under the NDPS Act following a detailed financial investigation revealing the misuse of proceeds from narcotics-related activities.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have seized a property valued at Rs 1.5 crore, allegedly acquired through illicit drug trafficking by a well-known drug peddler.
The seizure, executed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was linked to an investigation initiated at Shalteng police station.
A thorough financial inquiry demonstrated that the suspect's assets were disproportionate to their lawful income, leading to the freezing of the property under NDPS Act regulations.
