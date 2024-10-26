Reviving Three Mile Island: A Historic Nuclear Power Resurgence

Constellation Energy is making significant strides toward resuming operations at the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant. The company presented its case for re-licensing the facility in a landmark meeting with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) on Friday. The project, setting unprecedented grounds, seeks to breathe new life into a decommissioned reactor.

With a recent 20-year power purchase agreement with Microsoft, Constellation aims to reopen the Three Mile Island's Unit 1 reactor. This initiative involves extending the plant's lifespan and rebranding it as the Crane Clean Energy Center. The plant, infamous for the 1979 Unit 2 partial meltdown, has a long history in Pennsylvania.

Unit 1 ceased operations in 2019 due to financial factors ahead of its license expiration in 2034. Testing has shown both the feasibility and economic viability of the restart, expecting to operate the reactor by 2028. Despite facing environmental and safety concerns, plans are underway, with modifications and permitting necessities.

