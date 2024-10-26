Vinay Mishra Takes Over As Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Amid Political Tensions

Vinay Mishra, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Dwarka, has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board. This official announcement was recorded in a Gazette notification following the endorsement of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on October 25.

In addition to Mishra's nomination, AAP representatives Ajay Dutt from Ambedkar Nagar and Preeti Tomar from Tri Nagar have been instated as board members. Mishra, who emerged victorious in 2020 with a vote count of 71,003, possesses a Master of Business Administration degree from the Indian Institute of Planning and Management.

Prior to Mishra, the vice chairmanship was held by AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, who stepped down just before this year's Lok Sabha elections. Concurrently, a controversy unfolds as AAP accuses the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of having its 'goons' attack former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a rally, further intensifying the political landscape.

