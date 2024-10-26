Left Menu

Vinay Mishra Takes Over As Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Amid Political Tensions

Vinay Mishra, an AAP MLA from Dwarka, has been appointed as Vice Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, succeeding Somnath Bharti. The move follows Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's approval. The announcement comes amid allegations from AAP against BJP, claiming an attack on former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 09:41 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 09:41 IST
Vinay Mishra Takes Over As Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Amid Political Tensions
AAP MLA VInay Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vinay Mishra, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Dwarka, has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board. This official announcement was recorded in a Gazette notification following the endorsement of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on October 25.

In addition to Mishra's nomination, AAP representatives Ajay Dutt from Ambedkar Nagar and Preeti Tomar from Tri Nagar have been instated as board members. Mishra, who emerged victorious in 2020 with a vote count of 71,003, possesses a Master of Business Administration degree from the Indian Institute of Planning and Management.

Prior to Mishra, the vice chairmanship was held by AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, who stepped down just before this year's Lok Sabha elections. Concurrently, a controversy unfolds as AAP accuses the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of having its 'goons' attack former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a rally, further intensifying the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024