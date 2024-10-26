Left Menu

Guam: Fortress of the Pacific

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency plans to install a missile defense system on Guam, reducing the scope from 22 to 16 sites. The project, crucial for strategic defense against threats like China's ballistic missiles, aims to fortify U.S. and Indo-Pacific interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 10:35 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 10:35 IST
The U.S. Missile Defense Agency has scaled down its proposal for a missile defense system in Guam from 22 to 16 sites. The reduction was announced in a draft environmental impact statement, part of ongoing evaluations of the multibillion-dollar project designed to safeguard the U.S. Pacific territory.

This comprehensive defense initiative aims for '360 degree' protection against various missile and air attacks. Integral to this plan are advanced systems such as Raytheon's SM-6 and SM-3 Block IIA, as well as Lockheed Martin's THAAD and the Patriot PAC-3. These components will be deployed over a span of ten years, integrated to provide a fortified shield for the island.

Positioned entirely on U.S. military land, the defense system enhances the logistical significance of Guam, a pivotal hub in the Indo-Pacific region, especially given its proximity to China. With its strategic location, Guam serves as a forward operating base for U.S. military operations, reinforcing alliances against potential threats from expansive missile inventories in the region.

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

