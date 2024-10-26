Guam: Fortress of the Pacific

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency has scaled down its proposal for a missile defense system in Guam from 22 to 16 sites. The reduction was announced in a draft environmental impact statement, part of ongoing evaluations of the multibillion-dollar project designed to safeguard the U.S. Pacific territory.

This comprehensive defense initiative aims for '360 degree' protection against various missile and air attacks. Integral to this plan are advanced systems such as Raytheon's SM-6 and SM-3 Block IIA, as well as Lockheed Martin's THAAD and the Patriot PAC-3. These components will be deployed over a span of ten years, integrated to provide a fortified shield for the island.

Positioned entirely on U.S. military land, the defense system enhances the logistical significance of Guam, a pivotal hub in the Indo-Pacific region, especially given its proximity to China. With its strategic location, Guam serves as a forward operating base for U.S. military operations, reinforcing alliances against potential threats from expansive missile inventories in the region.

