Mumbai and Punjab Police Collaborate to Nab Suspect in High-Profile Murder Investigation

In a significant development, Mumbai Police, in collaboration with Punjab Police, successfully apprehended Sujeet Sushil Singh, a Mumbai resident, on charges related to the headline-grabbing murder of Baba Siddique. According to Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Punjab Police, Singh was implicated in the murder scheme, having been briefed on the assassination plot three days prior by co-accused Nitin Gautan Sapre. Yadav disclosed, via a social media post on Platform X, that Singh had also aided in logistical support for the crime.

The Punjab DGP announced Singh's transfer to Mumbai authorities for further probing. Concurrently, nine individuals already detained over the Siddique murder case were presented in Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Friday, where their police remand was extended up to October 26.

The accused, who had been arrested on various dates, include Gurmail Baljit Singh, Dharmaraj Kashyap, Harish Kumar Nisad, Pravin Lonkar, Nitin Gautam Sapre, Sambhaji Kisan Pardhi, Pradeep Dattu Thombre, Chetan Dilip Pardhi, and Ram Fulchand Kanoujia. The police had requested a remand extension by three days, but the court granted only a one-day extension. Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader, fell victim to a fatal shooting carried out by three gunmen near his son Zeeshan Siddique's office on October 12 in Nirmal Nagar, Mumbai.

The murder has been claimed by the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with authorities indicating that the suspected shooters communicated with Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, via Snapchat before executing the lethal attack on Siddique. The former MLA suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on October 12, as per ANI reports.

