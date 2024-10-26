Left Menu

Mumbai and Punjab Police Collaborate to Nab Suspect in High-Profile Murder Investigation

In a joint police operation, Sujeet Sushil Singh has been apprehended for his alleged involvement in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. The operation, conducted by Mumbai and Punjab Police, also links Singh to imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's network. Nine others remain in police custody over the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 11:55 IST
Mumbai and Punjab Police Collaborate to Nab Suspect in High-Profile Murder Investigation
Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Mumbai Police, in collaboration with Punjab Police, successfully apprehended Sujeet Sushil Singh, a Mumbai resident, on charges related to the headline-grabbing murder of Baba Siddique. According to Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Punjab Police, Singh was implicated in the murder scheme, having been briefed on the assassination plot three days prior by co-accused Nitin Gautan Sapre. Yadav disclosed, via a social media post on Platform X, that Singh had also aided in logistical support for the crime.

The Punjab DGP announced Singh's transfer to Mumbai authorities for further probing. Concurrently, nine individuals already detained over the Siddique murder case were presented in Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Friday, where their police remand was extended up to October 26.

The accused, who had been arrested on various dates, include Gurmail Baljit Singh, Dharmaraj Kashyap, Harish Kumar Nisad, Pravin Lonkar, Nitin Gautam Sapre, Sambhaji Kisan Pardhi, Pradeep Dattu Thombre, Chetan Dilip Pardhi, and Ram Fulchand Kanoujia. The police had requested a remand extension by three days, but the court granted only a one-day extension. Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader, fell victim to a fatal shooting carried out by three gunmen near his son Zeeshan Siddique's office on October 12 in Nirmal Nagar, Mumbai.

The murder has been claimed by the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with authorities indicating that the suspected shooters communicated with Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, via Snapchat before executing the lethal attack on Siddique. The former MLA suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on October 12, as per ANI reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024