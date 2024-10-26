Left Menu

Tragic Car Crash in Avinashi Claims Three Lives

A tragic accident in Avinashi, Tamil Nadu, resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including two sisters, when their car collided with a lorry. The vehicle, traveling from Bengaluru to Coimbatore, crashed into a parked lorry due to fuel shortage. Authorities have launched an investigation.

Tragic Car Crash in Avinashi Claims Three Lives
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, three individuals lost their lives in a fatal accident near Avinashi in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district, early Saturday morning. The victims included two sisters, identified as Aparna, aged 26, and Hema, aged 21, along with a 28-year-old named Manish.

The unfortunate incident took place near the village of Palangarai when the car they were traveling in slammed into a stationary lorry that had been parked on the roadside due to a fuel shortage. The car was en route to Coimbatore from Bengaluru when the collision occurred.

Local police and the fire rescue crews swiftly responded to the scene, undertaking a rescue operation. The bodies have been transported to Avinashi Government Hospital for post-mortem examinations. Meanwhile, an investigation into the incident is underway, with the police having registered a case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

