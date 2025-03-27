Shane Watson: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Face Chepauk Fortress Challenge

Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson has urged Royal Challengers Bengaluru to revise their team strategy ahead of their IPL clash with Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. Watson, analyzing the upcoming match, cited the imposing home advantage held by CSK due to their strong spin bowling lineup.

Coming off a strong victory against Kolkata Knight Riders, RCB faces a significant hurdle at Chepauk, a ground Watson describes as a 'fortress' for CSK bowlers. The spin trio of Ashwin, Jadeja, and Noor Ahmad, Watson argues, exemplify Chennai's strength and pose a formidable challenge.

After observing the Rajasthan Royals' struggles against KKR, Watson noted the impact of a potent spin attack, predicting that RCB's success will heavily depend on counteracting CSK's strengths. Meanwhile, he highlighted Quinton de Kock's skillful innings for RR, set against insufficient bowling depth.

(With inputs from agencies.)