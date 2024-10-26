Heightened Vigil: BSF Tightens Indo-Bangladesh Border Security

In response to the current situation in Bangladesh, heightened security measures have been implemented by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the North Bengal Frontier along the Indo-Bangladesh border, with particular focus on riverine areas. These initiatives aim to bolster security across the international boundary.

Suryakant Sharma, Inspector General (IG) of the BSF North Bengal Frontier, informed media outlets that the BSF has activated its intelligence wing to enhance monitoring activities. The forces remain on high alert to thwart any infiltration or migration attempts. Sharma emphasized that operations follow a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to manage the situation in compliance with the law, addressing concerns about anti-India elements.

India shares a 4,096-kilometer border with Bangladesh, 2,216 kilometers of which is attached to West Bengal. The North Bengal Frontier accounts for 936 kilometers of this border, with 110 kilometers remaining unfenced. Marking a significant step towards reinforcing national security, 385 new female BSF constables were sworn in at the BSF Assistant Training Center in Baikunthapur, Siliguri. IG Suryakant Sharma administered the oath and inspected the passing-out parade, witnessed by BSF officers, their families, and other dignitaries.

