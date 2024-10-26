Strengthening Ties: German Navy Visits Goa Amid Indo-Pacific Deployment

The German Navy frigate Baden-Wuerttemberg and the combat support ship Frankfurt am Main made a scheduled port call at Goa's Mormugao Port on Saturday, marking a significant stop in Germany's Indo-Pacific deployment. This visit underscores the strengthening ties between Germany and India, as the two nations collaborate to ensure regional stability.

German Navy Captain Helge Risch expressed the honor of visiting India, underscoring its vital role as the world's largest democracy and a crucial partner in the Indo-Pacific region. He highlighted the Navy's joint exercises with the Indian Navy commands, emphasizing their commitment to shared values like freedom of navigation and adherence to international maritime law.

The collaboration during these naval exercises demonstrated the professionalism and expertise of the Indian sailors, which left a strong impression on Captain Risch. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024, hailed the deepening Indo-German relations, evidenced by ongoing naval collaborations and future intergovernmental consultations.

(With inputs from agencies.)