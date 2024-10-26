Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: German Navy Visits Goa Amid Indo-Pacific Deployment

German Navy ships, including frigate Baden-Wuerttemberg, visited Goa port during their Indo-Pacific deployment. Captain Helge Risch emphasized India as a key regional partner. Exercises with the Indian Navy highlighted shared values. Prime Minister Modi praised deepening German-Indian relations at the Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:49 IST
Strengthening Ties: German Navy Visits Goa Amid Indo-Pacific Deployment
German Navy Captain Helge Risch (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The German Navy frigate Baden-Wuerttemberg and the combat support ship Frankfurt am Main made a scheduled port call at Goa's Mormugao Port on Saturday, marking a significant stop in Germany's Indo-Pacific deployment. This visit underscores the strengthening ties between Germany and India, as the two nations collaborate to ensure regional stability.

German Navy Captain Helge Risch expressed the honor of visiting India, underscoring its vital role as the world's largest democracy and a crucial partner in the Indo-Pacific region. He highlighted the Navy's joint exercises with the Indian Navy commands, emphasizing their commitment to shared values like freedom of navigation and adherence to international maritime law.

The collaboration during these naval exercises demonstrated the professionalism and expertise of the Indian sailors, which left a strong impression on Captain Risch. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024, hailed the deepening Indo-German relations, evidenced by ongoing naval collaborations and future intergovernmental consultations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024