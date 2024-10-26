Congress Questions SEBI's Transparency Amid Investor Risk Concerns
The Congress has intensified its critique of SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch, questioning her reluctance to appear before a parliamentary committee. The party accuses the government of protecting her and compromising the investments of small investors. Congress has highlighted instances undermining SEBI's credibility and transparency under BJP leadership.
The Congress has sharpened its attack on SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch, demanding to know why she has not appeared before a parliamentary committee. The escalation comes after Rahul Gandhi highlighted potential risks to millions of retail investors through social media.
Congress leaders are questioning Buch's absence from a recent meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and suggest a conspiracy to protect her from accountability. They allege that small-medium investors may be at risk while benefits are allegedly accruing to preferred entities under the current government.
The party accuses the BJP-led administration of undermining SEBI's independence, potentially compromising investor security and creating distrust among both domestic and international stakeholders. The Congress stresses the need for transparent regulatory practices to safeguard investment stability.
