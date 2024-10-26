BWSSB Warns Against Illegal Charges for Cauvery Water Connections

Dr Ram Prasath Manohar, the Chairman of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), has issued a strict warning against individuals demanding illegal charges for Cauvery water connections. He stressed that applicants should only apply through the official BWSSB online portal to avoid fraudulent intermediaries.

Emphasizing the straightforward process of obtaining a water connection, Dr Manohar stated that applications submitted online will be processed by BWSSB officials as per regulations. Demand notices will specify the regulated charges for new connections, applying to residences, apartments, or commercial buildings.

To counter these illegal practices, a special Vigilance Cell has been established under the Chief Administrative Officer. This unit will investigate any complaints related to unlawful demands for connections, promising swift action within 24 hours. Citizen reports can be sent to bwssbvigilance@gmail.com, with assurances of confidentiality for informants.

