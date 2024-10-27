Punjab Farmers Gear Up for Continued Protests Over Paddy Procurement Demands

Farmers in Punjab have intensified their protest for a second consecutive day as they continue to push for multiple demands, most notably paddy procurement. On Sunday, demonstrators organized roadblocks, or "chakka jam," disrupting traffic across several locations, including Sangrur, Moga, Phagwara, and Batla.

The protests are spearheaded by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political). At the heart of the unrest, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha Coordinator, Sarwan Singh Pandher, indicated that the indefinite roadblocks have entered their second day, driven by unresolved issues around paddy procurement, DAP fertilizer shortages, and stubble management. Pandher also criticized the Punjab CM's recent comments, which he felt verbally attacked the farmers in Delhi, and called for greater dialogue.

In parallel developments, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met with Union Minister JP Nadda to discuss the urgency of DAP (Di-ammonium Phosphate) for the agricultural season, amidst supply concerns largely attributed to international disruptions like the Ukraine conflict. Minister Nadda reassured the Punjab delegation of the central government's commitment to supply adequate DAP resources promptly, as farmers vow to prolong their protest until their calls are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)