Delhi's Choking Air: A Growing Crisis Amid Festival Season

The air quality in Delhi worsened significantly on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting 352, categorized as 'very poor', according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). This marks a deterioration from Saturday's 'poor' average AQI of 255. Particularly distressing was Anand Vihar, where the AQI crossed the 'severe' threshold with a reading of 405 at 7 AM, up from Saturday's 367.

Both the Akshardham Temple and IGI Airport areas reported 'very poor' AQI levels of 261 and 324, respectively, as a dense smog covered parts of the city. The rising pollution is causing discomfort among visitors and residents alike. A visitor to the capital, Himanshu, described feeling 'suffocated' and urged government action to alleviate pollution.

Local cyclists are similarly affected, reporting increased difficulty in breathing and fatigue due to the pollution. Despite precautions like wearing masks, they say these measures are proving inadequate. Calls for more use of public transport and carpooling have become louder, with criticisms leveled at the current governmental strategies.

In an effort to combat pollution ahead of the upcoming festival season, the Delhi government has banned firecrackers until January 1. Meanwhile, the presence of toxic foam on the Yamuna River in the Kalindi Kunj area remains a contentious issue. Political tensions have arisen, with BJP leader Shazia Ilmi criticizing Delhi's government's handling of the pollution crisis. The BJP has blamed the current administration for failing to address the escalating problem, while Delhi's environment minister Gopal Rai accused the BJP of adding to the pollution burden.

Rai emphasized the need for collective action across party lines and expressed frustration at the lack of response to his previous proposals for a collaborative winter action plan. As political and environmental debates rage on, Delhi's residents continue to grapple with worsening air quality and the health risks it poses. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)