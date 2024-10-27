Left Menu

PM Modi Sounds Alarm on 'Digital Arrest' Scam in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, issued a warning about the 'digital arrest' scam. He emphasized no government agency would threaten or demand money over the phone. Modi explained the scam's strategy and highlighted efforts to combat it, urging vigilance and collective action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 15:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cautioned citizens about the emerging threat of the 'digital arrest' scam, assuring the public that no government entity menaces or solicits funds telephonically. In the 115th installment of his radio address 'Mann Ki Baat,' PM Modi elaborated on the deceptive strategies employed by scammers.

"Fraudsters impersonate officials from police, CBI, RBI, and narcotics departments, employing a convincing demeanor," he said. "They begin by harvesting personal information, escalate anxiety to cloud judgment, and impose time constraints to coerce compliance. Many victims lose significant amounts of money." Modi advised citizens to remain calm if contacted and emphasized that genuine agencies do not use phone interrogations.

Furthermore, Modi revealed that state governments and various investigative bodies are united in dismantling this con. The National Cyber Coordination Centre is tasked with synchronizing these efforts. He also urged educational institutions to involve students in combating cyber fraud, advocating for a society-wide response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

