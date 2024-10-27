Left Menu

Punjab BJP Calls Out Government's Paddy Procurement Failures

Punjab BJP leaders have criticized the state government for inefficiencies in paddy procurement, leading to widespread farmer protests. A memorandum has been submitted to the Governor, highlighting delays in milling agreements and logistical arrangements as contributing factors to the crisis.

Earlier visual of farmers protesting in Sangrur, Punjab (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political move, Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders convened with the Governor on Sunday to address the state's ongoing paddy procurement issues. The delegation presented a memorandum detailing the commencement of the Kharif Marketing season on October 1, lamenting the inefficacy of Punjab's government in executing timely procurement.

The Central government had allocated Rs 44,000 crore for paddy purchase; however, incompetence at the state level has stalled most operations nearly a month into the season. The memorandum accused the Punjab government of failing to organize gunny bags and manage essential custom milling policy notifications, including the appointment of labor contracts.

A critical shortfall in agreements with 5,500 rice millers has escalated the crisis into a significant law and order issue, according to BJP leader Praneet Kaur. Kaur emphasized that the BJP has urged the Governor to prompt state officials to resolve the pressing issues faced by protesting farmers. Farmers across Punjab have intensified their protests with roadblocks, mobilized by groups like the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh committee and Sanyukta Kisan Morcha.

