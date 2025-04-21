SGPC Chief Criticizes Punjab Government Over Amritpal Singh's Prolonged Detention
The SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami denounced the Punjab government's decision to extend the NSA detention of MP Amritpal Singh. Dhami argues the extension violates human rights, as it sidesteps due judicial procedure. The Akal Takht Jathedar also condemned the extension, labeling it a misuse of law.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami strongly criticized the Punjab government's choice to prolong the detention of radical preacher and MP Amritpal Singh under the National Security Act (NSA). He demanded the government revoke the NSA immediately, asserting it contravenes human rights by depriving Singh of due judicial process.
According to Dhami, Amritpal has not committed any acts warranting such drastic measures. The extension, he argues, unjustly labels Singh as anti-national while holding him far from Punjab. Dhami urged the Punjab government to withdraw the NSA and ensure a fair judicial process.
Amritpal Singh, currently detained in Assam's Dibrugarh jail, was arrested on April 23, 2023. Criticism also came from Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, who called the extension a misuse of law, hinting at the broader implications for citizen rights if such treatment is meted out to an elected official.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ongoing Protests Rock Turkey Amid Imamoglu's Detention
Balochistan's Crisis: Enforced Disappearances Spotlight Human Rights Violations
Human Rights Group Calls for Conditional Aid to Pakistan Amid Minority Rights Concerns
EU Border Agency Scrutinizes Greece for Potential Human Rights Violations
UN Experts Urge Action on Arbitrary Detention and Inhumane Conditions in Syria