SGPC Chief Criticizes Punjab Government Over Amritpal Singh's Prolonged Detention

The SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami denounced the Punjab government's decision to extend the NSA detention of MP Amritpal Singh. Dhami argues the extension violates human rights, as it sidesteps due judicial procedure. The Akal Takht Jathedar also condemned the extension, labeling it a misuse of law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami strongly criticized the Punjab government's choice to prolong the detention of radical preacher and MP Amritpal Singh under the National Security Act (NSA). He demanded the government revoke the NSA immediately, asserting it contravenes human rights by depriving Singh of due judicial process.

According to Dhami, Amritpal has not committed any acts warranting such drastic measures. The extension, he argues, unjustly labels Singh as anti-national while holding him far from Punjab. Dhami urged the Punjab government to withdraw the NSA and ensure a fair judicial process.

Amritpal Singh, currently detained in Assam's Dibrugarh jail, was arrested on April 23, 2023. Criticism also came from Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, who called the extension a misuse of law, hinting at the broader implications for citizen rights if such treatment is meted out to an elected official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

