Left Menu

Punjab's Paddy Procurement: Ensuring Storage Amid Concerns

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu held a high-level meeting to discuss food grain procurement in Punjab. The focus was on storage capacity and transportation for the Kharif season. The Central government has sanctioned new storage facilities to ease the process, ensuring timely farmer payments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-10-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 19:31 IST
Punjab's Paddy Procurement: Ensuring Storage Amid Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu convened a high-level meeting on Sunday aimed at reviewing the movement and procurement of food grains in Punjab, according to an official statement. The meeting was held in the context of the 2024-25 Kharif marketing season and ongoing challenges related to paddy procurement and management.

The state's paddy procurement is projected to reach 186 lakh metric tonnes this season, while the current storage includes 174.27 lakh metric tonnes of rice and wheat. In response, efforts to transport the produce out of Punjab have already moved 95 lakh metric tonnes of rice and wheat as of October.

New government-approved storage capacity extensions totaling 31 lakh metric tonnes aim to address future shortages. Minister Bittu emphasized the importance of prompt MSP payments, requiring them to reach farmers within 48 hours of procurement, while reaffirming the government's dedication to the agricultural sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024