Punjab's Paddy Procurement: Ensuring Storage Amid Concerns

Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu convened a high-level meeting on Sunday aimed at reviewing the movement and procurement of food grains in Punjab, according to an official statement. The meeting was held in the context of the 2024-25 Kharif marketing season and ongoing challenges related to paddy procurement and management.

The state's paddy procurement is projected to reach 186 lakh metric tonnes this season, while the current storage includes 174.27 lakh metric tonnes of rice and wheat. In response, efforts to transport the produce out of Punjab have already moved 95 lakh metric tonnes of rice and wheat as of October.

New government-approved storage capacity extensions totaling 31 lakh metric tonnes aim to address future shortages. Minister Bittu emphasized the importance of prompt MSP payments, requiring them to reach farmers within 48 hours of procurement, while reaffirming the government's dedication to the agricultural sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)