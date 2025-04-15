Left Menu

Empowering Farmers: The Mobile Cold Storage Revolution in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand's Khunti district, a mobile cold storage initiative by NOBA GSR and BMH Transmotion is transforming lives of women farmers like Basanti and Sita Devi. The technology enables proper produce storage, mitigating spoilage, increasing farmers' income, and promoting sustainable agricultural practices across the region.

Ranchi | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the heart of Jharkhand's Khunti district, a groundbreaking mobile cold storage initiative is revolutionizing the lives of women farmers. Spearheaded by the Netarhat Old Boys' Association Global Social Responsibility (NOBA GSR) in partnership with Agri-tech innovator BMH Transmotion, this initiative helps farmers store and sell produce at better rates.

Farmers such as Basanti Devi and Sita Devi, who previously faced acute poverty due to a lack of cold storage facilities, are now benefiting from the 'Samvardhan mobile cool storage unit.' This innovation is installed with solar panels, a gas absorber, and ethylene gas management systems ensuring optimal produce preservation.

Experts reveal that such units dramatically reduce post-harvest losses from 40 per cent to just three per cent, effectively boosting farmers' incomes. The project's visionary, Om Prakash Choudhary, aims to scale this initiative with CSR support to create a sustainable growth model for small farmers across Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

