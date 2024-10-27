Folk Icon Sharda Sinha Monitored at AIIMS Delhi

Sharda Sinha, the celebrated folk singer renowned for her evocative Maithili, Bhojpuri, and Magahi renditions, is under medical supervision at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. Accoladed with the Padma Bhushan, Sinha's health condition remains hemodynamically stable as she battles multiple myeloma since 2018, according to Dr. Rima Dada.

Dr. Dada, a professor at AIIMS Delhi, assured that Sinha's vital signs are closely monitored as doctors navigate her ongoing health challenges. The folk singer, who was admitted on October 21, is known for the enduring popularity of her Chhath Puja-themed song 'Ho Dinanath.'

A revered figure in Indian folk music, Sharda Sinha's contributions have enriched cultural expressions through her dynamic performances in regional languages. Her resilience continues to inspire fans and admirers across the nation, who hope for her swift recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)